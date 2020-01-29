Plane carrying 200+ Americans from Chinese center of virus outbreak lands in US

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane evacuating more than 200 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to Southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, Alaska.

The aircraft had stopped there to refuel. All 201 passengers had already been through two screenings in China and were screened twice more in Anchorage.

Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services says one passenger received medical attention for a minor injury that happened before boarding the airplane in China.

In California, they will undergo additional health screenings and be temporarily housed for a period of time.

