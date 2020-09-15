Plans move forward for new neighborhood in Pine Lakes area of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Plans move forward for a new neighborhood in Myrtle Beach.

The planning commission voted 5 to 3 on Tuesday to subdivide nearly 70 acres at Pine Lakes and to add six new public streets. This is phase 1 of the project.

The main concern from residents was thru-traffic. The developer’s lawyer promised to work with zoning to come up with a solution.

In phase one, Lennar Carolinas plans to subdivide 66.7 acres, including 1.55 acres of wetlands, along Granddaddy Dr into 157 lots. The lots will be a min of 6,015 sq ft and a max of 15,769 sq ft. The plan includes ponds and six proposed new public streets.