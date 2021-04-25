Plant and flower sale at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market wrapped up Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Sunday afternoon marked the end of the spring plant and flower sale at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. The event is usually hold twice a year, but was cancelled last Spring and Fall due to COVID-19 concerns. Many vendors and attendees said they were happy to see the event return.

“I rented the first ticket the day the market opened here. I was up under the pecan trees,” Lamb’s Produce founder Blakely Lamb said. “I’ve been here ever since, thirty-nine and a half years.” Lamb said last year’s cancellations were the only times he hasn’t attended the sale. In its early days, Lamb said he would struggle to sell enough produce to pay for the gas to drive there and back. Now, though, many come to the market specifically for his company’s plants.

“Lamb’s always got our stuff man, they got it going on,” Roscoe Watford of Watford & Son’s Lawncare said. He and his father are regulars at the plant and flower sale. They were there to buy plants for a customer, but Watford said the fried mushrooms stole the show. In addition to plants and snacks, attendees could check out tractors and home goods. Many were glad to have a reason to leave the house.

“With the last fourteen months being as they were, it’s nice to get out,” attendee Kevin Lang said. He and his wife came to the sale to restock their garden after losing many of their plants to frost. The event’s organizers were happy to see people enjoying themselves.

“It makes it all worthwhile,” Pee Dee State Farmers Market manager Bob Sager said. “When you prepare for something and see everyone come out and have a good time, there’s nothing better than that.” COVID-19 protocols like social distancing markers were in place.