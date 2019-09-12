Plenty of sunshine today, storm chances tomorrow

Live Now
Another hot and humid day today. High pressure extending from the  Atlantic will be control through Friday, leading to plenty of sunshine for today. Temperatures will reach into the mid-80s inland and low 90s at the beaches, which is above normal for this time of year. A weak cold front will approach from the north on Friday, and will bring a slight chance for a thunderstorm. This front will stall to our north through the weekend. The front will not cool us down, but it will give us a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms through the weekend. The warm, humid weather will continue into next week. 

Today: mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches. 

Tonight: mostly clear, warm & muggy. Lows 70-74 

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90. 

