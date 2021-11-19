Police: 1 dead in Florence hit-and-run crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after one person died in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Dixie Street and Bunch Street where they were told a pedestrian had been hit.

When they arrived, officers learned the suspect vehicle had fled the scene, according to police. Police located a seriously injured person who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim later died at the hospital from their injuries. The victim’s name has not yet been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.