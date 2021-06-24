Police: 1 in custody, 1 injured after weapon discharged in assault on North Kings Hwy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after one person was shot during an assault on North Kings Highway Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police were sent to the area of 2402 North Kings Highway for calls of an assault, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.

During the assault a weapon was discharged into the air, according to police. One person was treated with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the assault.

The scene is secure and officers have one person in custody. News13 has a reporter on scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.