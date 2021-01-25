Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are investigating after one person was injured after shots were fired just after midnight Monday.

One person was injured when shots were fired at a home on Airport Circle, according to deputies. The victim was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they believe the shooting may be related to another shooting that occurred earlier a short distance away on McGregor Circle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the FCSO at (843) 665-2121 extension 498. You do not have to reveal your name to leave a tip.

