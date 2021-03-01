Police: 1 killed in intentionally set home fire in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a fire that was intentionally set overnight Sunday in west Charlotte, local officials said.

The Charlotte fire Department responded to calls regarding the residential fire near 2600 Westerwood Village Drive before 6 a.m. on Sunday where they said one person died.

CFD said one firefighter was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set. An estimate of about $60,000 in damage was reported.

CMPD also responded to the scene and this remains an active investigation.

