Police: 1 man struck by car, another man shot in leg following fight after drive in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at a gas station Late Thursday night, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police reported to Rob’s Quick Stop at 2508 Caton Road where they were informed that two people were injured, according to police.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and another person was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicates that the two men were riding together in a vehicle when a fight occurred between the two.

This resulted in the driver of the vehicle being shot in the leg by the other man, according to police.

The man who allegedly shot the driver then got out of the vehicle and and entered the parking lot of Rob’s Quick Stop, police said.

The driver of the vehicle then drove his vehicle at the other man, striking him and causing severe injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver transported himself to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening, according to police.

The other man was taken from the scene by Robeson County EMS to the Lumberton Rescue Helipad and flown to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. He was reported to be in critical condition, according to police.

There have not yet been any charges filed, as it is still early in the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Layton Bartley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

LATEST HEADLINES: