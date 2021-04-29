Police: 1 person arrested in murder of Lumberton man after ‘suspicious circumstances’ in his death

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been charged in the April 22 murder of a Lumberton man, according to Lumberton police.

Around 3:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of 407 B Winona Avenue for calls of a person who was unresponsive, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Duwan Baldwin of Lumberton dead on scene. Further investigation found Baldwin’s death to be suspicious, according to police.

Through warrants and interviews, police were able to charge Carlos Gay, 43, in connection with Baldwin’s death, according to authorities.

Gay is being charged with first degree murder and common law robbery. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.