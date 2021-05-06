Police: 1 person shot at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after they say one person was shot at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the Fountainbleu Inn at 701 Flagg Street in reference to shots fired, according to MBPD.

When officers arrived they found one person with gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shooting in our area for 2021. You can view the full map below.