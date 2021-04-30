Police: 1 person shot dead after altercation in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after and altercation left one person dead Thursday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., police responded to the area of 911 Isabelle Street for calls of a disturbance, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they were told by a witness that her ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend were fighting inside the home, according to police.

When officers entered the home, they found Stephon McEachin, 29, on the living room floor, dead with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Police detained one person, but no charges have been filed yet. They and are continuing to investigate.