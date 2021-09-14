Police: 1 person shot in the head in Loris Sunday night

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a man was shot in the head Sunday night, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Around 10 p.m., officers were sent to Loris for a shots fired call, according to police. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim said he did not know who the suspect was and that he was on his way home from work when he was shot, according to police.

Details are limited at this time. Count on us for updates.