Police: 1 person taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after one person was sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Cedar Street for a medical car, according to Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds, according to MBPD. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Details are limited at this time.

