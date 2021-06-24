Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a person was shot Thursday morning on Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 4th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for reports of gunshots, according to police.

When officers arrived they found a person with injuries who was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The area is secure, according to police, and officers will be on scene while investigating. Count on News13 for updates.