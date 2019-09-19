Police: 13-year-old walking little sister to bus hit in SC road rage crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they think road rage between two cars on a South Carolina highway led to a 13-year-old boy being struck by a car as he walked his little sister to the bus stop.

Greenville Police spokesman Donnie Porter said the driver of a PT Cruiser involved in the incident lost control and hit the teen. His 8-year-old sister was not hurt.

Porter says the teen was conscious when he was taken to the hospital around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Porter said in a statement the PT Cruiser also hit a power pole and was heavily damaged. The spokesman says the other car involved was a silver sedan and did not stop.

Porter says the crash happened on state Highway 291 north of downtown Greenville.

No charges have been filed.

