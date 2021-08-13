Police: 17-year-old shot at Loris home with 3 people inside

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a 17-year-old after they say he shot at a home in Loris that had three people inside.

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, officers were sent to a club in the area of Redenbo Lane for calls of a potential shooting. While they were on their way there, they received an update that the shooting did not happen at the club, but that there was a shooting at a home nearby.

Officers cleared the scene of the club and went to the home on Cedar Branch Road, where according to officers, they found a man who was highly intoxicated and having a hard time speaking coherently.

The man told police there had been a fight at the club and he made his way home when he fell into a ditch, according to police.

After getting out of the ditch, he made his way to the home and ran inside when someone started shooting at the home, leaving multiple gun shot holes all the way down the house, according to police.

Officers spoke to two other people who were inside the home sleeping at the time of the shooting and got up to check on each other, according to authorities. Neither of the two saw who shot the home.

Police arrested Jaleek Gore, 17, and charged him with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held without bond.