Police: 2 arrested after police chase leads to crash, juvenile was driving vehicle

Left to right: Kabrian Hickman and Traveon Jones booking photos courtesy of J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested two adults after they say they were involved in a high police chase with two juveniles in Horry County.

Around 1:53 a.m. on June 2, police attempted a traffic stop in the area of Church Street and Sixteenth Avenue in the Conway area of Horry County.

The driver of the vehicle, however, did not stop and traveled north on Highway 501, resulting in a police chase, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

The vehicle continued to travel toward Aynor, not stopping even though police lights and sirens were activated, according to the report.

The vehicle made several turns before officers set up spike strips at the corner of Oak Street and Cultura Road, hitting one of the tires, according to police. The vehicle continued for about 200 yards before slowing down.

The rear passenger side door of the vehicle then opened, and 21-year-old Kabrian Hickman got out of the vehicle, according to police. He was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

While officers were arresting Hickman, the vehicle took off again, heading through a subdivision back toward Highway 501, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, according to police, turned off their headlights, and turned right onto Oak Street traveling toward Four Mile Road, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed, according to the report. When officers arrived on scene of the crash they found a male lying face down on the asphalt and a female in an “awkward position on her stomach laid against a post,” according to police.

Police arrested a male who identified himself as the driver of the vehicle. His name was not released because he is a minor.

Police also arrested Traveon Jones, 19. Hickman and Jones were told they were the adults in the vehicle and had an obligation to control the situation, according to police.

There were four people in the vehicle: Jones, Hickman, and two juveniles who were 13 and 14 years old.

Arrest warrants claim the juveniles had used illegal drugs or alcohol.

Hickman and James were each charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and granted a $2,000 bond.