Police: 2 found, 1 dead with gunshot wounds inside car in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on the side of the highway.

Around 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to the area of the US 74 off ramp at US 401 for calls of a suspicious vehicle according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people inside with gunshot wounds. One of the two men was dead the other was airlifted to the hospital in critical care, according to police.

The victims have not been identified at this time. Details are limited in this ongoing investigation. Count on News13 for updates.