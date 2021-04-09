Police: 2 injured, several houses and cars struck in early morning shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating after a shooting in Florence early Friday left two people injures.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of South Church Street for calls of shots fired, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

When officers arrived, they discovered several building and cars had been struck by bullets and two people had “very minor injuries,” according to Brandt.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

