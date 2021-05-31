Police: 2 men arrested for shooting at another man behind Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have released more details in a shooting incident Saturday night in Myrtle Beach after a man told police that a man fired a weapon at him.

Myrtle Beach Police responded about 9:30 p.m. to the area of 27th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

When police arrived the victim told police two men had been shouting at him when one pulled out a gun and fired in his direction, according to police reports obtained by News13.

The shooting happened near the light post behind the Sea Horn Motel parking lot at 2805 South Ocean Boulevard, according to the report.

The victim was not injured, and a green leafy substance identified as marijuana was found on one of the two men before they were transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Mark Odom, 33, and Arthur Zorn, 26, were arrested in this incident. They were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.