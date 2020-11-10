Police: 2 men charged with assaulting another man behind Johnsonville business

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been arrested in Johnsonville after police say they assaulted a man behind a Johnsonville business.

Mason Boone, 30, and Herbert Moore, 42, were arrested Monday after police say they attacked a man behind a store with the intent to do harm.

The two are accused of striking the man in the head, causing two visible contusions and kicking him in the ribs, according to police.

The victim also complained about pain in his arm, but said he would seek medical treatment later, police said.

The victim said he and Moore were arguing behind the building because Moore owed him $60, police said.

Officers said they then called the suspects, inviting them to the police station to discuss the matter. When the two arrived, they were placed under arrest, according to police.

Moore said he assaulted the victim because he threatened to assault him first. Boone claimed he did not participate in the attack, while the victim said he was attacked by both men at the same time, according to police.

Both men were charged with lynching, assault and battery by a mob, third degree. The are each being held on a $3,000 surety bond.

Under definition, a lynching is when a “mob did commit an act of violence upon the body of another person, resulting in bodily injury.”

