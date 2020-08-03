Police: 2 men seek medical attention following Bennetsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – According to police, two men were shot while standing outside of a home in Bennettsville on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened in the Shady Rest area when three men pulled up to the home, exited the vehicle and began firing multiple shots.

Both of the victims had to seek medical attention at a local hospital with non life threatening injuries, authorities said.

This remains an ongoing investigation, details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

