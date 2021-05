MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Myrtle Beach police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway for calls of a two-vehicle crash, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Vest.

Two pedestrians died from their injuries. Details are limited in this developing story. Count on News13 for updates.