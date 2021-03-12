Police: 2 people hit by car in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in Florence.

Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the 600 block of South Irby Street in reference to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian, according to police.

When they arrived on scene, officers found two victims in the roadway near the Greyhound bus station with serious injuries.

Police were told by a witness that the two were crossing the road when a vehicle struck both of them. One person was pronounced dead on scene, the other is being treated at a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and, according to police, is not thought to have been under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.