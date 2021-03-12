Police: 2 people hit by car in Florence

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in Florence.

Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the 600 block of South Irby Street in reference to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian, according to police.

When they arrived on scene, officers found two victims in the roadway near the Greyhound bus station with serious injuries.

Police were told by a witness that the two were crossing the road when a vehicle struck both of them. One person was pronounced dead on scene, the other is being treated at a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and, according to police, is not thought to have been under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories