Police: 2 shot following altercation at Timmonsville birthday party

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are investigating after they say two people were shot at a birthday party Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Vanda Street for calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot following an altercation, according to Chief Thomas McFadden.

One person is still in critical condition, according to police. The other person died as a result of their injuries. The deceased victim’s name has not yet been released at this time.

Investigation is still ongoing before any charges will be filed. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.