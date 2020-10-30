Police: 2 wanted after robbing a Laurinburg home while heavily armed

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – Laurinburg police are investigating after they say two people broke into a home and robbed the place while heavily armed.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an home on Beta Street n reference to a report of first degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

When they arrived, officers spoke to a victim who said he and another victim were inside when two people forced their way into the home, according to police.

The victim said both people had a pistol and demanded drugs and money, according to police.

The victim sustained lacerations and contusions to the head area after being pistol whipped by the suspects, according to police.

A box containing marijuana and an unknown amount of money was taken, police said.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the detective’s division with the Laurinburg Police Department.

