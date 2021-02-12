Police: 2 women charged with beating another woman to the point of unconsciousness in Conway fight

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway police have charged two women with assault and battery by a mob after they say the women beat another to the point of unconsciousness during a large fight.

On Sept. 23, police were dispatched to Conway Medical Center in reference to an assault complaint. When they arrived they were told by the victim she had been beaten by two women and had been in and out of consciousness, according to the report.

The victim said she had been part of a large fight and was kicked and punched, according to police.

Police arrested Destasia Jenkins, 19, of Myrtle Beach and Deshauna Williams, 18, of Georgetown in connection with the incident.

Jenkins and Williams were both charged with assault and battery by a mob, third degree. Jenkins was released on a $2,500 bond, and Williams was released on a $1,000 bond.