Police: 21-year-old man shot multiple times in Lumberton

LUBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times on Friday.

Around 6:05 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Alexander Street near Edgewood Street for calls of shots fired, according to police.

While officers were responding to the area, a man was dropped off at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. The vehicle that dropped the man off left.

The man, according to police, was involved in an incident involving several people who are believed to have been on dirt bikes or four wheelers. The man’s injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department Detective’s Division at 910-671-3845.