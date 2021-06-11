Police: 24-year-old man and woman injured in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Friday morning in Lumberton.

Around 4:43 a.m., officers were sent to the Econolodge located at 2320 Capuano Road for calls of a person having been shot, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to police. They also found a 24-year-old man who, according to police, suffered a minor injury as a result of the shooting.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman’s injuries, however, appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation and details are limited at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.