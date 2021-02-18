Police: 3rd woman arrested in Conway fight where woman was beat to the point of unconsciousness

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway police have arrested a third woman they say was involved in a large fight where a woman was beat woman to the point of unconsciousness.

On Sept. 23, police were dispatched to Conway Medical Center in reference to an assault complaint. When they arrived they were told by the victim she had been beaten by two women and had been in and out of consciousness, according to the report.

The victim said she had been part of a large fight and was kicked and punched, according to police.

On Wednesday, police arrested Tyrianna Alston, 18, in connection with the fight after she turned herself in.

She was charged with assault and battery by a mob and released on a $1,000 bond.

Previously police charged Destasia Jenkins, 19, of Myrtle Beach and Deshauna Williams, 18, of Georgetown with assault and battery by a mob in connection with the incident.