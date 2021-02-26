Police: 4 antique vehicles stolen from warehouse in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating after four antique vehicles were stolen from a warehouse in Florence Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers were sent to a warehouse on Lawson Street for calls of a burglary, according to police.

The stolen vehicles include a black convertible 1968 Buick Skylark, a green two door 1972 Chevy Chevelle, a dark blue 1976 Chevy Corvette and a red two door 1986 GMC Sierra 1500, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Esieban@cityofflorence.com.