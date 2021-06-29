Police: 4 injured in 2 seemingly related drive-by shootings in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after four people were injured in two seemingly related drive-by shootings overnight Monday.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers were sent to the first shooting which was in the area of 1403 Martin Luther King Drive. When they arrived, officers found three people with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims include one adult and two teenagers. The adult suffered serious injuries and was transported to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment.

The second shooting occurred around 12:49 a.m. Tuesday in the Laiken Estate Mobile Home Park, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim who told them he was inside sleeping when the gunfire happened. He received a minor graze wound during the shooting, according to police.

Witnesses in the first shooting told officers two vehicles were involved, one a dark sedan and the other a white or silver sedan, according to police. When officers reviewed video surveillance of the second shooting, vehicle fitting the description were seen driving by the front of the home.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.