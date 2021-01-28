Police: 60 females, mostly minors, recorded on hidden camera found in Tennessee cheer studio bathroom

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee police say 60 females, most of them minors, were recorded on a GoPro camera hidden in a changing/restroom at Premier Athletics.

Police said the suspect is an employee of the business and that they had been intermittently staging the camera to film video in the bathroom since September. Two of the 60 females appear to have been partially undressed in the videos. While working with facility management, detectives identified 47 of the 60 victims and are notifying their parents. Detectives are also working to identify the remaining 13 victims.

Currently, there is no evidence to suggest other restrooms or private areas in the facility were filmed.

Police are looking over a variety of other evidence taken from the facility as part of the investigation. Multiple charges are expected to be filed.

The police department issued the following statement regarding their investigation:

“The placement of a camera in such a private place is a violation of trust in its most extreme form. This is terribly upsetting to parents and their children, and it is just as troubling to us. The Department is working diligently to safeguard sensitive images, to help victims and their families cope, and to prepare a solid criminal case for the courtroom.“

