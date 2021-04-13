Police: 74-year-old Florida man tried to pay 17-year-old for sex

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 74-year-old man is in jail after he was arrested for allegedly meeting a teenage girl for sex.

Undercover investigators, acting as minors, began conversations with Dwight Hicks of Panama City last week, according to his arrest report.

Hicks thought he was texting a 17-year-old girl, they added. On Sunday he made arrangements to pick up the teenager at a local hotel and bring her back to his office.

He was met by officers instead.

After he was arrested Hicks confessed that he knew the individual he planned to meet was a minor and that he planned to pay her for pay her for sexual acts, officers wrote.