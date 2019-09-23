Breaking News Alert
Police ambush anniversary declared ‘Heroes Day’ in Florence county

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county has declared every October 3 “Heroes Day” to honor two police officers killed and five wounded in a shooting.

Florence County Council approved the proclamation at its September meeting.

The proclamation will be presented to the families of the slain officers at a ceremony planned for this Oct. 3 on the anniversary of the 2018 shooting.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Farrah “Maxine” Turner were killed when authorities say Frederick Hopkins ambushed officers coming to his home to talk to Hopkins’ son and serve a search warrant.

Hopkins is charged with murder and is awaiting trial.

