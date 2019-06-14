Police and deputies capture suspect that escaped during arrest

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) During a traffic stop the suspect was able to escape while Timmonsville Police were in the process of arresting them, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby tells us that Timmosville Police got into a car chase with the suspect who then jumped out of the car and ran into some woods. Officers were able to catch up to him and got one arm cuffed before the suspect managed to escape.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit was deployed to assist in the search for the suspect.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been caught and is now in the custody of Timmonsville police.

Count on News13 for updates.