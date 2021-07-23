Police and Hazmat team investigating ‘suspicious odor’ off International Drive in Carolina Forest

(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Towne Center Parkway and International Drive.

Horry County police and Horry County Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team are working the scene of a reported suspicious odor.

“Please avoid the area while crews work the scene,” HCFR asked.

