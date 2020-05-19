Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on South Church Street in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a shooting in Florence on South Church Street.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department reports one person was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. No further information is available on that person’s condition.

The shooting happened at 417 S Church St. in an apartment complex at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.