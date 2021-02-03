Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Florence murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are asking for help in locating a man wanted for murder.

Antwan Khyre Javera Holmes, 20, has outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.

The charges are in connection to the deadly shooting of Tharon Orlando Jackson II on Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Carter Street.

Holmes is from Darlington, is approximately 5’6″ and 120 pounds, according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: