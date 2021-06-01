Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Robeson County attempted shooting, robbery

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — St. Pauls police need help finding a man wanted in correction with an attempted shooting and robbery Tuesday morning.

Around 4:10 a.m., police responded to calls of an attempted shooting and robbery of a man at the BP Happy Mart gas station, according to authorities.

Police are searching for Anthony Carl Gooch, 21, who was last seen driving a Gray Nissan Altima with black wheels. Officers say Gooch should be considered armed and dangerous.

Warrants have been issued for attempted robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Michael Seago or Detective Bradly Rountree at (910)865-5155.