Police arrest man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping in Florence; second man still wanted

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police arrested a man they say is wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy in Florence.

Sha’tek Shaquille James, 26, was wanted in connection with a robbery at the Walgreens on South Irby Street on September 2.

James and another man allegedly entered the store at about 10:30 p.m. and went behind the front counter, police said. One of the men presented a gun and demanded money from the register. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect involved in this incident is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh, with the Florence Police Department, at 843-665- 3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

