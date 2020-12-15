Police arrest man wanted in series of package thefts from porches in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection with theft of packages from porches in Conway.

On December 8, Conway police asked for assistance in identifying a suspect in a serious of package thefts from porch homes in the Long Avenue and Highway 813 area of Conway.

Nash Woods, 40, has been charged with larceny in the third or subsequent degree, according to police.

“We thank all of our residents, local agencies, and media partners for their assistance in identifying and locating the subject,” Conway police said.

