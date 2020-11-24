Police arrest second man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police arrested a second man they say is wanted in connection with an armed robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy in Florence.

Marcel Grice, 31, of Florence was wanted in connection with a robbery of the Walgreen’s at 726 South Irby Street on Sept. 2.

Florence police say Grice and Sha’Tek James allegedly entered the store at

about 10:30 p.m. and went behind the front counter. One of the suspects

presented a gun and demand money from the register, police said.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Grice was charged with armed robbery, and two counts of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. James was taken into custody on Nov. 10 and charged with armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect involved in this incident is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh, with the Florence Police Department, at 843-665- 3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

