Police: Two Myrtle Beach women conspired to defraud SC Maritime Museum of $43K

News
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) -The Georgetown Police Department arrested two suspects they say conspired to defraud the South Carolina Maritime Museum.

Authorities arrested Nichole Fant 33, of Myrtle Beach and Brittany Pecora 33 years, of Myrtle Beach. They conspired to defraud the South Carolina Maritime Museum/Harbor Historical Association of $43,838, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

The South Carolina Maritime Museum/Harbor Historical Association is located within the city of Georgetown.

Authorities added that the theft occurred between March 1, 2018, and April 11, 2019. Officials stated that Fant was employed as a bookkeeper. Fant and Pecora had a bank account together and funneled the money through that bank account, according to the police.

Fant has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $10,000, Forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Pecora is charged with criminal conspiracy.

