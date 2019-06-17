4-year-old Conway girl found safe

News
Posted: / Updated:

Horry County police report a missing 4-year-old has been found.

Police reported on Sunday that Mahniya Coffey, 4, was last seen at her home on Cox Ferry Road near Conway, which she left with her non-custodial parent, Quran Coffey.

Quran Coffey may be driving a green 2003 Crown Victoria with S.C. license plate 8989-MY.

The vehicle was flagged by license plate readers on Hwy. 17 in Myrtle Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about where Mahniya and Quran Coffey might be is asked to call Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: