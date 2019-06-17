4-year-old Conway girl found safe

Horry County police report a missing 4-year-old has been found.

Police reported on Sunday that Mahniya Coffey, 4, was last seen at her home on Cox Ferry Road near Conway, which she left with her non-custodial parent, Quran Coffey.

Quran Coffey may be driving a green 2003 Crown Victoria with S.C. license plate 8989-MY.

The vehicle was flagged by license plate readers on Hwy. 17 in Myrtle Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about where Mahniya and Quran Coffey might be is asked to call Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

Count on News13 for updates.