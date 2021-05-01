Police ask for help solving overnight shooting at bar in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are asking for help to solve a shooting that happened overnight at a bar on South Main Street in Mullins.

One person was injured but is expected to survive, according to the Mullins Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Queen of Hearts at about 2 a.m. Vehicles and surrounding businesses were damaged from the gunfire, police said.

“We are asking for individuals to come forward and help us solve this senseless act of violence,” police released in a statement.