Police: baby shot with “high-powered weapon”

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A one-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after being shot with a high-powered weapon, according to police in Red Springs.

A woman was also hit in the face by shattered glass, and another person was shot in the “upper body.” Police in Red Springs say it happened around 11:30 Wednesday night. Police tell News13 that the suspects shot into a stopped car at a red light at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Main Street.

According to police, a “dark colored vehicle drove up on the driver’s side and began firing a high powered weapon into the victim’s yellow 2001 Mustang.” Three people were hurt. A one-year old baby in the back seat was shot and airlifted to an “undisclosed medical facility.” The driver was shot in the upper body, and a woman in the car was, “struck in the facial area from shattered glass.”

Police in Red Springs say they are following up on leads and have help from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Highway Patrol. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Red Springs Police Department, or 911.