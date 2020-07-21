Police identify body found in field outside Loris, death being investigated as homicide

10:03 A.M. UPDATE: The person found outside of Loris Monday afternoon has been identified as Jakeem Bryant of Tabor City, NC.

Information on the cause of death will be released after an autopsy is performed on Thursday. He was 29 years old.

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police Department is investigating a body that was located in a field outside of Loris Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 3 p.m. Monday, HCPD responded to Armview Road for reports of a found body.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to HCPD. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call 843-915-8477.

