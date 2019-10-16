Police called after ‘bored’ security guard handcuffs himself at Wisconsin store

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Idle hands got the better of a Wisconsin security guard who wound up handcuffed and in need of assistance early Friday morning, Waukesha Patch reports.

Police responded to Bath and Body Works on West Sunset Drive around 2 a.m. after receiving a call from the shackled guard.

When asked what happened, police say the unnamed guard told them he was bored, but hadn’t realized he left his keys at home. He added that it wasn’t the first time it had happened either, police said.

One of the officers used a police handcuff key to free the security employee, according to Patch.

WDJT reports that the guard put the cuffs where he couldn’t easily get them to keep himself from doing it again.